Vijayawada: LPG price cut to divert public attention says PCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju

Vijayawada : APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju criticised that the BJP government had extorted Rs 8,33,640 crore from over 31.37 crore consumers for the past 10 years by increasing gas prices drastically. He alleged that Rs 68,702 crore of public money has been looted since 2017 under the Ujwala scheme by the BJP government.

In a press release here on Friday, the APCC chief said all the people were observing the autocratic policies of the BJP-led Central government. Keeping in view the upcoming elections of five States in the country and in the context of Adani’s illegal financial transactions, the government had reduced Rs 200 on gas cylinder price only to divert public attention.

Referring to the YSRCP rule in the State, Rudra Raju alleged that it is a shame that the leaders of the State government did not speak at least one word about the attacks on Christians and tribals in Manipur. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was afraid of cases, he criticised. Gidugu Rudra Raju called upon the Congress cadre to take the frauds of the Central and State governments to the notice of the public. He said that they should raise their voices at the village level against high prices and injustice.