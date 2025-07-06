VIMS houses more facilities

Visakhapatnam:Member of Parliament from Visakhapatnam M Sribharat said that not enough space is left for the expansion of King George Hospital but there is a lot of scope for the development of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) hospital.

Inaugurating a host of facilities at the campus here on Saturday, the MP mentioned that the state government is committed to the development of VIMS and necessary infrastructure and human resources would be provided to the hospital.

The disabled in the city were facing difficulties in getting SADAREM certificates, and the issue was discussed during the DRC meeting, he informed. The state government responded to it and took action to set up a SADAREM camp with 30 slots at VIMS Hospital, the MP mentioned.

Sribharat said that special attention would be paid to develop the hospital keeping its strength in view. Sribharat informed that the state government will develop VIMS hospital in a big way and that it will provide medical treatment not only to patients in Visakhapatnam but also to the people of North Andhra and Godavari districts.

The MP lauded the services of MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu for his special efforts in the development of VIMS and hoped that further progress will be made under his leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA stated that the state government will move forward by giving top priority to both welfare of the people and development of the state. He mentioned that as part of its social responsibility, Divi’s Laboratory has set up three RO plants at VIMS premises for Rs 48 lakh.

VIMS director K Rambabu informed that in the first phase, the SADAREM camp was set up only once a week, and in future, steps will be taken to access the camp for twice a week. He said that it is commendable that Divi’s have taken the responsibility of maintaining the RO plants for a year. He assured that the hospital management will pay special attention to the maintenance of the plants.

The MP and MLA inaugurated newly established Thalassemia ward, SADAREM centre, and three RO plants, among other infrastructure. VIMS deputy director Srinivas Kumar, Divi’s Laboratory general manager YS Koteswara Rao, manager D Suresh Kumar, GVMC 10th ward corporator Maddela Rama Lakshmi, 13th ward corporator Kella Sunitha were present.