Visakhapatnam: 108 suryanamaskarams performed

Visakhapatnam: Marking 'Ratha Saptami' here on Tuesday, yoga master and founder of Aum Yoga Centre, Secretary of Visakhapatnam District Yoga Association Chilaka Venkata Ramesh led a mass 108 suryanamaskarams.

About 200 people stretched on their yoga mats to do 108 suyanamaskarams at the Beach Road.

Director of Department of Yoga, Andhra University Bhanu Kumar, District Yoga Association president Yoga Raju, president of Aum Yoga Centre Teppala Santharam, BJP leaders S Kasi Viswanadha Raju, Medapati Raveendra, among others lauded the participants for taking part in the initiative.

The BJP leaders appreciated the free yoga training provided by the centre and encouraging people to make yoga an integral part of their life.