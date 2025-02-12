  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: 184-kg ganja seized, 8 arrested

Visakhapatnam: Gajuwaka police seized 184-kg of ganja packed in 94 covers near Vuda colony in Gajuwaka on Tuesday.

Giving details of the case, deputy commissioner of police-2 (law and order) D Mary Prashanthi said that based on reliable information, Task Force inspector R Appala Naidu alerted the Gajuwaka police that a few persons stored ganja in Vuda colony. Circle-inspector SK Nazir and other staff carried out a raid and arrested eight persons on charges of illegal possession and selling of ganja.

Accused were identified as Imran Khan, Arjun Kumar, K Balaji Krishna, B Kumar Sahoo, D Khara, S Matham, S Ramachandra and K Manoj. A car and eight mobile phones seized from the accused.

