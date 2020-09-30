Visakhapatnam: 2,000 acres government lands occupied by land-grabbers, alleges CPI

Visakhapatnam: CPI national secretary K Narayana visited government lands located at Kommadi which were allegedly grabbed by former Minister Ganta Srinvasa Rao's 'benamis' earlier.



Narayana demanded that the State government take over lands worth crores of rupees from the land-grabbers. He questioned why Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy remains silent on the issue and not taking any action against the alleged 'benamis'.

Narayana said that the party members lodged a complaint against the land-grabbers with the SIT earlier. When it comes to the land-grabbing issue, Narayana pointed out, the Congress, the TDP and the YSRCP fall on the same line while dealing with the issue.

He mentioned that about 2,000 acres of land in and around Visakhapatnam city was grabbed and warned that if it was not taken back, the CPI would mobilise the homeless poor and build huts in the same lands.

Later, Narayana, CPI State assistant secretary J V Satyanarayana Murthy and others took part in another protest against the BJP's farmer policy that acts against the interest of the farmers.