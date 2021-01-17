Visakhapatnam: 2,066 receive Covid jab on Day 1

Visakhapatnam: The largest vaccination programme at 32 centres in 15 Assembly constituencies across Visakhapatnam began on Saturday as soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive virtually pan-India.

Vizag received 46,500 doses of vaccine on the day one of the programme. Close to 100 beneficiaries to receive the jab at each centre a day. As part of the first phase of the immunisation drive, Covishield shots were administered to people.

Launching the much-awaited programme at the PHC in China Waltair, District Collector V Vinay Chand exhorted people to continue to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols despite getting vaccinated. "The first phase of the vaccination will be given to ASHA workers, community healthcare workers, among others. The second phase will be administered to Revenue, Police, Municipal and Panchayat Raj frontline warriors," he elaborated.

Soon, the sites will be scaled up to 221 centres, he added.

Vinay Chand mentioned that 1,170 doses were sent to the Eastern Naval Command for vaccination.

Meanwhile, Andhra Medical College Principal P V Sudhakar received the first vaccine shot. He said the vaccine is safe and effective and exhorted people to shun their fear and reluctance towards getting the Covid jab.

Also, VIMS director K Satya Varaprasad received the first shot of the vaccine, while ASHA worker S Sai Lakshmi was the first person to get vaccinated in the district.

District Medical and Health Officer P S Surya Narayana said that of the 3,174 registered for the immunisation drive, 2,066 turned up on day one. "Those who got vaccinated were asked to wait at the centre for 30 minutes to monitor for any reaction. However, no reaction was found at any of the centres so far," he informed.

District Joint Collector P Arun Babu, Chief Medical Officer for Health (GVMC) KSLG Sastry, among others were present.