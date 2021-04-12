Visakhapatnam: 2,468 students recruited through campus drive

Visakhapatnam: As many as 2,468 students from the three campuses of GITAM received placement offers from various companies.

The students from Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses of the institution took part in the recruitment process. Of them, 562 students bagged multiple offers with a CTC of Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 19 lakh.

Close to 300 companies, including TCS, Cognizant, Accenture, Mindtree, Deloitte, Hexaforce and Infosys took part in the recruitment drive.

The campus recruitment process at the institution will continue for the next three months for the current batch, informed GITAM career services assistant dean Gurumoorthy Gangadharan.

Strong focus on academics, intense skill development programmes and sound mentoring system resulted in a good number of offers, he added.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Jayasankar Variyar and Registrar D Gunasekharan congratulated the students for their achievement.