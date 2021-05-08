Visakhapatnam: 25 ventilators installed at district hospital

Visakhapatnam: In a step to help Covid patients get treated at the district hospital, 25 ventilators have been readied at the premises on Saturday. During his recent visit to the hospital, ITDA, Paderu Project Officer S Venkateswar instructed the Superintendent of the hospital to fix the ventilators issue that were left unused due to lack of technicians and qualified staff.

The ITDA PO instructed the Superintendent of the hospital to recruit technicians for the ventilators as it would help treat Covid patients.

On Saturday, 25 ventilators were installed at the hospital. The technicians also came forward to join the duty as the ITDA PO offered them an additional pay. Dr Venkateswar said once the technicians join the duty, Covid-19 patients who are in need of ventilators need to go to Visakhapatnam to get treated for the infection.