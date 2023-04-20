Visakhapatnam: 3-day Oscar Awarded Film Festival from April 21

Visakhapatnam: The Vizag Film Society (VFS) is organising a three-day Oscar Awarded Film Festival, starting April 21. The festival will include screening of three of the films that won the 95th Academy Award at 6 pm at Visakhapatnam Public Library in Dwarakanagar.

On April 21 (Friday), the best documentary short film made by Indians Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga 'The Elephant Whisperers' will be screened.

The movie that will be screened on April 22 (Saturday) as the best film winner 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the movie 'The Whale' will be screened on April 23 (Sunday).

These apart, Telugu song 'naatu naatu' from RRR which was awarded as the best original song at the 95th Academy Awards will be screened during the inaugural of the festival, said honorary secretary of VFS Narava Prakasa Rao. For details, one can contact 9441571581.