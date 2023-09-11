Visakhapatnam: 37 govt schools get smart classrooms

Live
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: As a part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has undertaken digitalisation of classrooms in 37 government schools at Visakhapatnam.
The initiative in Andhra Pradesh through ‘Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan’ with a budget of Rs 200 lakh.
The initiative is aimed at facilitating easy learning for children through visuals and aiding teachers an easy mode of imparting lessons. As a part of the initiative, user manuals and training have been provided to teachers.
Director (Finance), BDL N Srinivasulu inaugurated one of the smart classrooms at Zilla Parishad High School, Chittivalasa, Bheemunipatnam mandal in Visakhapatnam.
