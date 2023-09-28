Visakhapatnam: All political parties are fighting for VSP for namesake'

Visakhapatnam: CITU state general secretary CH Narasinga Rao appealed to the public to fight against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

A public meeting was held on the occasion of the arrival of the North Andhra bike yatra to protect the VSP under the leadership of the CPM here on Thursday, he alleged that the political parties participating in the agitation are for the namesake. The main political parties in the state are participating in the Ukku stir in a compromising manner, he added.

He criticised the Central government for not stopping the decision of 100 percent disinvestment of the VSP.

The CITU state general secretary said the ruling YSRCP passed a resolution in the assembly and under the impression that their duty was over.

He pointed out that these three parties, including the YSRCP, TDP and JSP are not fighting against the Modi's government which is betraying the state.

Further, Narasinga Rao alleged that the Union government is trying to handover the oxygen plants, which is a key part of the plant, to a private player.

CPM state executive committee member K Lokanatham said the new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters is limited to papers only.

CPM district secretary M Jaggunaidu said if the Central government does not withdraw its decision on privatising the plant, he warned that there would be a large-scale protest in future.

GVMC 78th ward corporator B Ganga Rao informed that on October 5, a huge public meeting is being held at the steel plant arch with CPM national general secretary Y Sitaram.

CPM leaders KM Srinivas, B Jagan and CITU president YT Das were present.