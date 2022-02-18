Visakhapatnam: All set for Fleet Review

Visakhapatnam: The Eastern Naval Command is all set to host the Presidential Fleet Review on February 21.The President of India will review the two fleets of the Navy, Coast Guard, Shipping Corporation of India and MoES comprising 60 ships manned by over 10,000 personnel.

Embarked on INS Sumitra, the designated Presidential Yacht, the President would sail through a formation of 44 ships symmetrically anchored off the coast of the City of Destiny.

Additionally, a 55 naval aircraft flypast, submarine and ship formation steam past, water para jumps by the elite marine commandos, search and rescue demonstration at sea, aerobatics by Hawk aircraft followed by a parade of sailboats, including the famous Mhadei will be showcased.

During the President's Fleet Review, a specially designed first day cover and a commemorative stamp will be released by the President of India. Minister of State for Communication Devusinh J Chauhan will be present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, District Collector A Mallikarjuna visited the airport, INS Dega and jetty and took stock of the arrangements made by interacting with the navy officers.The stretch from Coastal Battery to Park Hotel has been revamped at several points of the beach road.