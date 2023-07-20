An army of celebrities lend support to ‘Eco Vizag’

Visakhapatnam: In an endeavour to gain top spot in ‘Swachh Survekshan – 2023’, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is not just involving denizens but also celebrities.

Not skipping any aspect that requires people’s involvement, the corporation is not leaving any stone unturned to buildawareness, take the campaign forward and ensure participation of cross section of society in the initiative.

In connection with this, the GVMC launched ‘Eco Vizag’ campaign in the month of June focusing on five key principles such as eco-clean, eco-green, eco-blue, eco-zero plastic and eco-zero pollution.

Along with denizens, the corporation is ensuring active involvement of filmmakers and actors in the endeavour. With an army of actors like Vijay Devarakonda, Satyadev, Venkat, Suman, Sree Vishnu, Raj Tarun and Vadlamani Satya Sai Srinivas, filmmakers Teja and RP Patnaik, environment brand ambassador of Visakhapatnam and cricketer Kona Srikar Bharat already extending their support to ‘Eco Vizag’ campaign, the corporation intends to rope in other actors too in the drive.

The short videos, images and posters of the actors and filmmakers promoting ‘Eco Vizag’ are widely getting circulated on social media platforms.

Expressing confidence over bagging the top rank in the Swachh Survekshan Survey, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, says, “It is quite encouraging to see people from various sections of society lending support to the ‘Eco Vizag’ campaign. The corporation is considering every effective measure to achieve the top rank in the Swachh Survekshan Survey and keep the city way cleaner.”

From the fourth place secured in cleanest city category in Swachh Survekshan Survey last time, the corporation is pulling out all stops to reach the top spot in various parameters of the current year’s survey.

Paying special attention to improving the ranking, corporation officials are striving hard to emerge victorious in all categories of the survey.