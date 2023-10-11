Visakhapatnam: Appikonda youth rescue girl stuck in rocks for 23 hours

Visakhapatnam: Appikonda youth rescued a girl who fell into Appikonda beach by accident, got stuck between the rocks, suffering for over 23 hours near Gajuwaka here.

On receipt of information, Duvvada police rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to King George Hospital in an ambulance.

Giving details of the incident, ACP Trinadh Rao said Kavya, the victim, and Phanindra from Machilipatnam arrived in Visakhapatnam on October 2 and were staying at a lodge located near Gopalapatnam.

The ACP said that they went to Appikonda beach on Monday morning and got married at Lord Siva temple uphill. After that they came to the beach and took pictures for a while. Suddenly, the girl’s legs got stuck between the rocks, making her slip into the water.

However, the victim’s boyfriend left the spot, telling her that he would get a vehicle to shift her to a hospital. However, he did not return.

For about 23 hours, the girl stuck between the rocks in the sea. A group of locals who visited the beach on Tuesday noticed the girl struggling and alerted the villagers. The local swimmers rescued her and informed the police. The police reached the spot and shifted her to the KGH.

Meanwhile, in Machilipatnam, the girl’s parents registered a missing case at Bandar police station. After receiving the information of Kavya, Machilipatnam police and parents reached Vizag.

The ACP said that they are investigating the case. He informed them that Phanindra’s phone was ringing but remained unanswered. The mobile phone is under surveillance, Trinadh Rao added.