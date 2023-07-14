Visakhapatnam: Assorted organic weaves draw attention

Visakhapatnam : A host of organic and hand-woven saris caught the attention of visitors who made their way to the exhibition organised by Weavers Welfare Association on Thursday.

As many as 60 weavers arrived from 14 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana to showcase their weaves and crafts at the six-day fair featured under the banner of ‘Kruti Weavez and Krafts exhibition’.

From handcrafted gold and diamond jewellery to one-gram gold jewellery, handloom kurta set material to assorted silk saris, the exhibition that will continue till 18th of this month is a one-stop place to browse through a variety of handwoven products.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari exhorted people to invest in handloom products so as to extend support to the weavers and cooperative societies.

The exhibition at The Gateway Hotel will remain open from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm.