Visakhapatnam: Australian trade commissioner visits GITAM

Visakhapatnam: Australian Trade and Investment Commissioner Monica Kennedy visited GITAM here on Wednesday.

She interacted with the institution's president M Sribharath and discussed educational tie-ups with Australian universities and exploring opportunities for the collaboration in detail.

Addressing the students, Monica Kennedy mentioned that India-Australia have strong trade relations. Later, she briefed about the Australian education system and university standards and responded to questions raised by students.

She said that student enrolment in Australian universities is witnessing an increasing trend. Further, she answered various questions raised by students.

The institution's career guidance centre associate dean commander Gurumurthy Gangadharan and others participated in the programme.

As part of the event, various Australian universities conducted an education fair that saw participation of students.