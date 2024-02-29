  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: ‘BJP government provides welfare schemes to all’

Visakhapatnam: ‘BJP government provides welfare schemes to all’
x

Araku parliamentary beneficiary committee convener Hema Naik interacting with a voter in Ananthagiri mandal on Wednesday

Highlights

Araku parliamentary beneficiary committee convener Dr Hema Naik made people aware of the schemes offered by the Central Government as part of the BJP Praja Poru Yatra held at Ananthagiri mandal of Damuku panchayat on Wednesday.

Visakhapatnam : Araku parliamentary beneficiary committee convener Dr Hema Naik made people aware of the schemes offered by the Central Government as part of the BJP Praja Poru Yatra held at Ananthagiri mandal of Damuku panchayat on Wednesday.

He mentioned that the BJP government is providing welfare schemes to all communities and the state government is sticking YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s picture on them and promoting them as their schemes. Further, Hema Naik mentioned that the development of Andhra Pradesh is possible only with the BJP. Mandal president Vantahala Tammanna, BJYM mandal president Pandavula Bangaru Naidu, secretary Konepu Challayya, Rama Swami participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X