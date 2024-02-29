Live
- Cheraku Kiran Reddy likely to be in fray for Lok Sabha elections from Zaheerbad
- Bill Gates at Hyd MS IDC
- Skilling 50k graduates in lifesciences: Sridhar Babu
- 4.5mn jobs likely in electronics mfg sector
- Excitel TV launched in Hyderabad
- Legendary Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas to be Honored with Prayer Meet in Mumbai
- Slowdown forecast on GDP growth
- New Leak Reveals Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Renders, Details
- YSRCP leaders demand TDP to cancel ticket for Mahasena Mahesh
- Visakhapatnam: ‘BJP government provides welfare schemes to all’
Just In
Highlights
Araku parliamentary beneficiary committee convener Dr Hema Naik made people aware of the schemes offered by the Central Government as part of the BJP Praja Poru Yatra held at Ananthagiri mandal of Damuku panchayat on Wednesday.
Visakhapatnam : Araku parliamentary beneficiary committee convener Dr Hema Naik made people aware of the schemes offered by the Central Government as part of the BJP Praja Poru Yatra held at Ananthagiri mandal of Damuku panchayat on Wednesday.
He mentioned that the BJP government is providing welfare schemes to all communities and the state government is sticking YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s picture on them and promoting them as their schemes. Further, Hema Naik mentioned that the development of Andhra Pradesh is possible only with the BJP. Mandal president Vantahala Tammanna, BJYM mandal president Pandavula Bangaru Naidu, secretary Konepu Challayya, Rama Swami participated in the programme.
