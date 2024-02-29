Visakhapatnam: ‘BJP government provides welfare schemes to all’

Visakhapatnam : Araku parliamentary beneficiary committee convener Dr Hema Naik made people aware of the schemes offered by the Central Government as part of the BJP Praja Poru Yatra held at Ananthagiri mandal of Damuku panchayat on Wednesday.

He mentioned that the BJP government is providing welfare schemes to all communities and the state government is sticking YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s picture on them and promoting them as their schemes. Further, Hema Naik mentioned that the development of Andhra Pradesh is possible only with the BJP. Mandal president Vantahala Tammanna, BJYM mandal president Pandavula Bangaru Naidu, secretary Konepu Challayya, Rama Swami participated in the programme.