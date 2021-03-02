Visakhapatnam: BJP keen on fulfilling its assurances

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded top priority to Andhra Pradesh in the country.

Addressing a meeting organised by senior railway union leaders here on Monday, he expressed dissatisfaction over the state government that it is not giving due recognition to the Union government while implementing several Centre-run schemes in the state.

Narasimha Rao said that Visakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridor will provide employment to 1.50 crore people in the State in near future. He said the state's GDP would increase six times because of the move.

Referring to the Visakhapatnam railway zone issue, the MP said the BJP government had fulfilled the decade-long dream of Visakhapatnam people.

He assured that the division level issues pertaining to the new railway zone will be taken to the notice of the Centre and work towards resolving them. He laid emphasis on the Central government's commitment towards fulfilling its assurances.

MLC P V N Madhav said the BJP leaders worked hard for the establishment of a new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters.

He also assured that the Railway Recruitment Board in Visakhapatnam will certainly be sanctioned.

Madhav said it was sad that the state is not recognising the BJP's efforts made in AP.

He said the Centre is unbiased in focusing on development of the states.