Visakhapatnam: Bonding over a picnic in auspicious month

Visakhapatnam : At a time when work has turned out to be too stressful and family time continues to shrink with each passing day, taking time out for a picnic is one of the coolest treats to consider.

As the balmy cool breeze gets intense during ‘Karthika masam’, it is time to take a break, spread mats, dig into the picnic baskets, heading for an outdoor setting and cherishing moments with near and dear ones.

With working parents finding it hard to steal time for their children as their holidays rarely coincide with their wards, there is no better way to relax and unwind with family by getting away from the daily grind as plenty of picnic sites in the city beckon.

Even as there are a list of places to consider for the picnickers such as Rushikonda, Tenneti Park, Appikonda, Yarada, Kailasagiri, Mudasarlova Park, Thotlakonda, Bojjannakonda, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Kambalakonda Eco-Tourism Park, VMRDA Park, Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Central Park, RK Beach, Araku Valley, Borra Caves, etc., less-travelled destinations top the priority list for some.

Connecting with nature has umpteen benefits and being surrounded by it not just helps one beat the stress but also promotes a sense of well-being. While connecting with nature becomes balmy, picnics also provide a platform for digital detox, focus on one another, engage in healthy conversations and bond over a shared meal. “When we go for a picnic, the experience is totally different. Sharing a meal outdoors does build a sense of togetherness. As a family, we get into recreational activities and involve in games as they make us forget our concerns and enjoy the moment,” explains V. Anjali, an entrepreneur, who plans to go for a picnic in a week.

As recreational activities form an integral part of picnics, many consider it a platform to involve men. “Whether it is a simple spread of sandwiches or a box of flavoured rice or a tray of snacks, I make sure that my husband gets involved in not just packing the food but also making a portion of it,” says M. Vijaya Lakshmi, who owns a boutique.

While the trend of community picnicking is on the rise, employees from various organisations plan for an outdoor spot as they intend to spend time with their colleagues away from the workplace.