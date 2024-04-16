Visakhapatnam: Botcha Satyanarayana demands NDA stand on VSP sale

Visakhapatnam : Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana demanded that the NDA alliance parties make their stand clear on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said that once the YSRCP government comes back to power, they would continue the fight until the Union government stops the privatisation of the VSP. The minister said that the YSRCP is totally against the sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and it is their aim to stop the sale of the VSP. He stated that the NDA candidates have no right to seek votes in North Andhra.

Opposing the decision of the 100 per cent strategic sale of the VSP, some parties staged dharnas and hunger strikes. Now, the same parties have teamed up with the BJP and they are answerable to the public, the education minister pointed out.



Further, Satyanarayana demanded the NDA candidates to announce a policy on the VSP issue. He also demanded that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu to declare what he is going to do to save the plant before concluding his tour in North Andhra.



Briefing about the welfare schemes, the minister said that the YSRCP government has introduced several welfare schemes during the five years of its rule. He said that Naidu did not have a single scheme to claim during his 14 years of TDP rule.



The minister opined that no leader can introduce programmes and schemes that benefit all sections of people. That's why every welfare scheme introduced by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy should be continued forever, he opined.



Satyanarayana added that even the TDP, which opposed the volunteer system, is now making ‘fraudulent’ promises of giving the volunteers Rs 10,000 monthly.



YSRCP district president Kola Guruvulu and AP Girijan Cooperative Corporation Chairperson Sobha Swathi Rani were present.

