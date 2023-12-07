Visakhapatnam: Boulders cleared along KK line

Visakhapatnam : Owing to heavy rains and boulder fall in the Tyada-Sivalingapuram section of the Kothavalasa-Kirandul line, some of the train services were affected.

The alert loco pilot of a goods train applied brakes in the affected section to prevent mishaps due to falling boulders. Responding swiftly, accident relief trains from Visakhapatnam, Korput, Araku reached the spot to clear the line.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad along with ADRM (Infra) and senior officials from the division rushed to the site to monitor the restoration exercise. Collective efforts of teams from various departments resulted in the restoration of goods train services in the affected section.

In the meantime, Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger special (08552) which arrived at Araku by the time of boulder fall was short terminated and Waltair Division deployed three buses from Araku station to Visakhapatnam for transporting 199 train passengers in view of track blockage near Tyada-Sivalingapuram. Refunds were also arranged to the passengers who cancelled tickets from Araku. However, due to continued rains in this section, some of the coaching trains were cancelled. They include Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night express (18514) leaving Visakhapatnam on December 6, Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Night express (18513) leaving Kirandul on December 7, Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger special (08551) leaving Visakhapatnam on December 7 and Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger special (08552) leaving Kirandul on December 8 will be cancelled.