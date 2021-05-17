Visakhapatnam: Centre should take over all hospitals says Mula Venkat Rao

Visakhapatnam: Covid pandemic under the second wave is spreading fast in the country. Both Central and State governments are finding it difficult to tackle the problem, points out Mula Venkat Rao, APCC vice-chairman (BC cell).

In a press release here, he pointed out that the number of hospitals in the country are not adequate to cater to the health needs of 130 crore people. Due to lack of facilities in government hospitals, patients are pushed to get admitted to corporate hospitals.

These hospitals have been fleecing patients. They have been charging exorbitant fee from Covid patients. The Congress leader recalled that Dr Ambedkar had mentioned in the Constitution that public health along with education should be maintained by the government itself.

This is the most challenging time ever faced by Indians. The President and Prime Minister should swing into action and see that the govt takes over the entire healthcare system in the country.

This will ensure free health service to the public which is the need of the hour.