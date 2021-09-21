Visakhapatnam: Centre urged to release adequate funds to develop sports infra

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Tourism and Sports Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the State government was giving top priority to sports.

Participating in a virtual conference organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Services and Sports here on Monday, the Minister said Andhra Pradesh has the largest coastal area in the country and the climate is conducive for water sports training.

He also appealed to the Union government to allocate the necessary budget to provide sports infrastructure as a part of Khelo India scheme to encourage sportspersons.

The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh submitted proposals for setting up Khelo India centres in 13 districts as per the new guidelines, he added.

Further, Srinivasa Rao mentioned that the State government was running a long-term athletic development programme in the schools for children under six, under nine and under 12 who were interested in different sports.

Meanwhile, the Sports Minister flagged off the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 at Sri Padmavathi Women's University in Tirupati on a virtual mode from Visakhapatnam as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said he was happy to launch a fitness programme at the Women's University. He said the youth should focus on fitness and make sports and yoga an integral part of their life.

Later, he inaugurated VJF-CMR Inter Media Sports Meet at the Port Stadium along with Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister lauded the efforts of the journalists who contribute to the development of the society.

He said the welfare schemes meant for the journalists will be implemented. He tried his luck in batting at the inaugural functions. VJF presidents Gantla Srinu Babu, secretary S Durga Rao among others were present.