Visakhapatnam: Chandanotsavam held sans devotees

Visakhapatnam: Amid minimal grandeur, the annual 'Chandanotsavam' festival of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam Devasthanam was celebrated here on Friday.

As a part of the festival, rituals began at the shrine from the wee hours.

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao offered silk robes to Lord Simhadri Appanna on behalf of the State government. The Minister was accompanied by his family members. The first 'Nijaroopa' darshan was witnessed by chairperson of Simhachalam Devasthanam P Sanchaita Ganapathi Raju.

Like last year, this year too the annual festival was celebrated sans devotees and with a minimum staff of the Devasthanam due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. However, rituals performed at the temple Kalyanamandapam were live streamed on YouTube.

During pre-Covid times, lakhs of devotees used to visit the temple to view the Nijaroopa darshan of Lord Simhadri Appanna. Meanwhile, Sanchaita tweeted that she felt overwhelmed to witness Lord's Nijaroopa darshan, offer 'pattu vastram' and seek His blessings. ''With His blessings, we hope to celebrate Chandanotsavam with all the devotees next year'," the chairperson tweeted.

Executive Officer of the Devasthanam M V Suryakala participated in the rituals.