Visakhapatnam: Chopper to throw seed balls in hilly areas

Visakhapatnam: A chopper to fly high to drop seed balls across hilly areas in the city. Seeking cooperation of the naval officers, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is initiating it on October 2, marking Gandhi Jayanti.

At present, the exercise of identification of suitable hilly areas is on. GVMC commissioner C M Saikanth Varma directed the corporation officials to select the hills that fall under the city limits.

As a part of it, seven hills will be selected for the seed ball throwing exercise. Related to the initiative, the Municipal Commissioner had discussions with Commando Deepak Singh and Captain Raj Kumar at INS Dega. Later, the civic chief informed that the seed ball throwing exercise will be carried out in Visakhapatnam with the support of the naval personnel.

So far, the GVMC identified two places in Bheemunipatnam constituency, including Pavuralakonda area and Kapulappada hill. Similarly, Simhachalam hill, Porlupalem hill near Meghadrigedda reservoir, Yarada hills and Vedurla Narava Konda have been identified for the purpose. With an aim to increase green cover in the city, the GVMC is taking steps to implement seed ball throwing exercise during the rainy season to get effective results.