Visakhapatnam: CISR inaugurated at INS Karna

Visakhapatnam: A first of its kind Composite Indoor Shooting Range (CISR) was inaugurated by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta at INS Karna on the Eastern Seaboard.

With advanced target systems, associated control software, this range would aid the personnel to hone their firing skills, enabling them to challenge and take on adversaries during demanding scenarios.

The facility, opened on Thursday, is a state-of-the-art, self-contained, 25-m, six-lane, live firing range for all primary and secondary weapons in the navy.

The range was set up with contemporary international standards by an Indian firm and sets an example of Atma Nirbhar Bharat in the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It was facilitated in a record time of 120 days from the award of contract to the firm.

According to the ENC, INS Karna is the first in the navy and perhaps the only military unit in the country to set up CISR. The facility would significantly enhance the operational capability of the naval personnel of the command, enabling them to undertake a wide gamut of tasks mandated to perform over the entire area of responsibility by allowing uninterrupted training in controlled conditions for a variety of weapons and simulated situations.