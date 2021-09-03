  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Collector A Mallikarjuna assures funds for hospital development

District Collector A Mallikarjuna interacting with a patient at Anakapalle area hospital in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna stressed on providing minimum infrastructure in the hospitals here on Thursday.

Speaking to the health officials at the hospital development meeting at Anakapalle area hospital, the Collector said necessary funds will be allotted within two months to develop the hospital. Further, the Collector enquired about the details of the vacancies in the hospital. Mallikarjuna then inspected the gynaecology ward and interacted with the patients.

Member of Parliament BV Sathyavati said the Anakapalle area hospital has 200 beds but it is not registered in the Union government's record. Hence, the MP informed, the Union has not been sanctioning required funds. She urged the Collector to take necessary steps in this regard.

Anakapalle MLA G Amarnath, RDO Sita Rama Rao, DMHO PS Surya Narayana and superintendent Dr Shravan Kumar accompanied the Collector.

