Visakhapatnam: Collector Mallikarjuna asks to expedite housing project works

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna directed the authorities to complete the works of YSR Jagananna Housing Colonies on a war footing.

Holding a meeting with the authorities concerned here on Tuesday, the Collector said the housing scheme was launched with an aim to fulfil the dream of the poor to own a house.

Further, he directed the authorities to expedite the construction of YSR Jagananna Housing works and speed up the process of One Time Settlement (OTS), revenue and registration work in the district.

Mallikarjuna mentioned that if any problems arise regarding the housing colonies, the staff should bring them to the notice of the Joint Collector (Housing) and take steps to resolve them at the earliest.

Also, the Collector reviewed the progress of water supply, approach roads and other facilities in the layouts.

Meanwhile, the Collector directed the authorities concerned to complete the pending tasks of the OTS scheme.Joint Collector (Housing) Kalpana Kumari, RDOs, Tahsildars, MPDOs and other officials were present at the conference.