Visakhapatnam: Communist party stages protest ahead of Amit Shah's visit
Highlights
The Communists parties have launched a protest rally in Visakhapatnam ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit to the port city in the evening against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant.
The communist party leaders are demanding that the decision to privatise the Steel plant be revoked
One of the leaders who headed the protest had lashed out state BJP leaders for not taking any steps to stop privatisation as promised.
