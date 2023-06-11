  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Communist party stages protest ahead of Amit Shah's visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
x

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Highlights

The Communists parties have launched a protest rally in Visakhapatnam ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit to the port city in the evening against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant.

The Communist parties have launched a protest rally in Visakhapatnam ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit to the port city in the evening against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant.

The communist party leaders are demanding that the decision to privatise the Steel plant be revoked

One of the leaders who headed the protest had lashed out state BJP leaders for not taking any steps to stop privatisation as promised.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X