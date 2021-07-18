Top
Visakhapatnam: Congress demands rollback of fuel price hike

Congress leaders staging a novel protest in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
The Congress party leaders staged a novel protest against the hike in fuel prices here on Saturday

Visakhapatnam: The Congress party leaders staged a novel protest against the hike in fuel prices here on Saturday. Party leaders and activists staged a symbolic protest at Jagadamba junction, demanding a complete rollback of increase in fuel price.

Speaking on the occasion, party city president S Venkateswara Rao said at least Rs 25 can be reduced in fuel prices by cutting excise duty.

Party State secretary Sodadasi Sudhakar said the Indian National Congress has launched a 10-day nation-wide agitation against the rising fuel prices.

The agitation was launched in the city on July 7 and concluded on July 17. As a part of their protests, a signature campaign was conducted at the petrol pumps across the city and protests in various forms were staged during the10-day period.

Carrying gas cylinders over their head, peddling bicycles, activists raised slogans against the Union and State governments throughout the rally.

Youth congress leader Shiva Kumar, spokesperson V Srinivasa Rao and Parvin Khan took part in the protest.

