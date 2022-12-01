Visakhapatnam: Continuation of weekly special fare special trains

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear extra rush, railways continued running of special trains (08645 / 08646) Hatia – Ernakulam – Hatia Weekly. As a part of it, Hatia – Ernakulam weekly special (08645) will leave Hatia o¬n Mondays at 4.50 am o¬n December 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th. It will reach Duvvada at 8:43 pm the same day and depart at 8:45 pm. The train reaches Ernakulam Junction at 1.55 am o¬n the third day i.e., Wednesday.

In return direction, Ernakulam Junction – Hatia weekly special (08646) will leave Ernakulam Junction o¬n Thursdays at 7.15 am o¬n December 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th and reach Duvvada the next day at 12:08 am. The departure is scheduled at 12:10 am.

The train will reach Hatia at 4.30 am o¬n the third day i.e., Saturday. However, there is no change in the composition, schedule and stoppages of these services.

The train will stop at Rourkela, Jharsuguda junction, Sambalpur, Bargarh road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram junction, Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samalkot junction, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu jn, Tanuku, Bhimavaram town, Kaikalur, Gudivada junction, Vijayawada junction, Tenali junction, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur junction, Perambur, Arakkonam jn, Katpadi jn, Jolarpettai, Salem junction, Erode junction, Tiruppur, Podanur jn, Palakkad junction, Thrissur, Aluva and Ernakulam junction.