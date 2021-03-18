Visakhapatnam: Corporators to take oath at newly-constructed council hall

Visakhapatnam: Newly-elected members of the civic body are getting ready to take charge on Thursday.

To suit the grand occasion, the council hall has been readied in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation office building. Efforts for the necessary arrangements commenced last year at the time of issuing notification for the civic polls.

However, the elections were postponed subsequently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the lockdown period came in handy to complete the pending works of the council hall. With a 120-person seating capacity, the air-conditioned hall comprises special blocks for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. In all, 98 corporators of the GVMC will take oath on Thursday and later the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be elected.