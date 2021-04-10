Visakhapatnam: Council passes unanimous resolution opposing steel plant privatisation

Visakhapatnam: The maiden meeting of the newly-formed council of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation began here on Friday after a gap of nine years.

Chaired by Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue topped the discussion list at the meeting.

Along with it, the YSRCP, TDP, JSP and the Left party corporators brought various issues to the fore.

The council passed a unanimous resolution to stop privatisation of the VSP.

While some of the TDP corporators demanded resignation letters of the MPs to exert pressure on the Union government to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from 100 per cent strategic sale, the YSRCP corporators laid emphasis on putting up a concerted fight against the privatisation of steel plant.

Though the steel plant issue took the centre stage at the council, smart city projects, infrastructure development, drinking water and pollution issues were among the 43-point agenda discussed at the council that comprised an army of 50 women.

Meanwhile, TDP corporators and YSRCP leaders, including Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath, indulged in heated arguments over the VSP issue and the delay in passing resolution in the Assembly.

Along with the newly-elected corporators, Municipal Commissioner G Srijana, Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, Anakapalle MP BV Satyavathi, MLA Nagireddy, YSRCP Visakhapatnam East constituency coordinator Vamsi Krishna Yadav, among others attended the council meeting.