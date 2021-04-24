Visakhapatnam: Covid Care Centres to reach out to non-critical patients

Visakhapatnam: With most government hospital beds getting filled up and denying new admissions, Covid Care Centres are gearing up to accommodate coronavirus patients.



In an effort to reach out to non-critical patients and those who could not isolate themselves at home, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Health Department and Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) have come together to facilitate Covid Care Centres.

At present, the beds in King George Hospital, Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases and Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) have been filled up. In some hospitals, a bed is being shared by two non-critical patients.

In such a situation, Covid Care Centres are going to play a significant role in catering to the isolation needs of the non-critical Covid-19 patients.

Currently, youth and middle-aged groups are getting admitted into the hospitals to get treated for coronavirus. The demand for oxygen has seen a considerable rise in recent weeks as the hospitals are according top priority to those who are in need of critical care. Meanwhile, those who could not opt for home isolation due to lack of amenities and patients with comorbidities are also rushing to the hospitals to seek admission. However, health officials say, treatment in emergency wards is not required for such non-critical Covid patients. They cannot be diverted to the general wards either as they are already brimming with occupancy. On an average, the daily caseload of coronavirus in the district records 500 to 900.

Covid Care Centres come into play to fill this gap as they provide shelter for such non-critical patients. "Equipped with a cumulative capacity of 1,500 beds, the two centres at Hudhud Housing Colonies located in Mudasarlova and Bakkannapalem have been readied for occupation now," shares Dr G Srijana, Municipal Commissioner with The Hans India.

While GVMC will run the Covid Care Centres, supply of food to the patients is being taken care by the APTDC. The medical and health department is lending support to the facility by engaging a team of doctors and paramedics to monitor the patients at periodic intervals, adds the Municipal Commissioner. From checking oxygen levels to blood pressure and serving meals, supplying medicines, these centres will be monitored by the medical staff. However, in case of any contingency, the patients will be shifted to hospitals.

With 1,500 beds made available at Covid Care Centres, the facility comes as a major relief to those who could not opt for home isolation.





A Covid Care Centre getting readied at Mudasarlova in Visakhapatnam







