Visakhapatnam : Dalits stage a protest against post to Thrimurthulu

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Dalita Sanghala Ikhya Vedhika (DSIV) members staged a protest here on Thursday against Thota Trimurthulu, who is involved in Dalit tonsure case two decades ago.

DSIV members demanded Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to withdraw nomination of Thrimurthulu's as MLC immediately as the appointment is an insult to the Dalits.

Several Dalit groups staged a dharna at Dr. Ambedkar statue under the aegis of DSIV.

Speaking on the occasion, DSIV convener Boosi Venkata Rao alleged that Trimurthulu was the main accused in the Dalit tonsure case. Influencing his power, he is now planning to turn the case in his favour, he said.

Dalit leader Sodadasi Sudhakar said they will forward a complaint to the Governor against Thrimurthulu.

DSIV demanded for registering an atrocity case against the CI and SI for the alleged 'handling' of the frontline worker Lakshmi Aparna and withdraw the case filed against her recently.

Dalit leaders E Sujatha, B Krishna Rao, M Chinna Rao, R P Raju, among others participated in the protest.