Visakhapatnam District collector examines city operations centre

Visakhapatnam: District collector and District Election Officer M Abhishikth Kishore, along with GVMC Commissioner and Additional Election Authority Ketan Garg and Additional Commissioner S S Varma, inspected the arrangements at the City Operations Centre (COC) here on Friday to ensure effective monitoring of the polling process for the Second Ordinary Elections of GVMC–2026.

During the inspection, the district collector reviewed the procedures for collecting information from polling stations, monitoring the election process through webcasting, receiving complaints and taking appropriate action against violators. He instructed the officials to continuously monitor the situation at polling stations, respond promptly to any issues and ensure that complaints are forwarded to the concerned officials for timely resolution. GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg stated that polling percentages should be collected every two hours on the polling day, consolidated and used to prepare reports. He directed election officials and staff to work in coordination to ensure that accurate information is received from all polling stations.

He also instructed the officials to continuously monitor election-related social media posts, complaints and violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Take appropriate action in accordance with the rules whenever objectionable posts or campaigning in violation of election regulations is identified. GVMC Additional Commissioner S S Varma, Joint Director D Vijayabharathi, Mayor Election Returning Officer B Dayanidhi and other officials participated in the programme.