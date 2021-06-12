Visakhapatnam: District police distribute Covid medicine kits in tribal hamlets

Visakhapatnam: As a part of its community policing initiative, Visakhapatnam district police gave away Covid medicine kits to the tribals in remote hamlets of the Agency area.

The police team, including SIs, in GK Veedhi and Mampa police station limits of Chintapalli and Narsipatnam sub-divisions came forward to take up the distribution drive. In addition, an awareness drive was conducted in more than 20 villages on the precautionary measures to be followed in times of the pandemic. Based on the instructions of Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam district, B Krishna Rao, the police teams at GK Veedhi and Mampa visited the villages, braving heavy rains and travelling through jungles for three days to make sure that the medicines reached the tribals. After receiving the kits, villagers of Nallabilli, Uttamjola, etc, of Narsipatnam subdivision and those of Dharakonda, Tadakapalli, etc, of Chintapalli subdivision expressed their happiness over the endeavour of the district police.