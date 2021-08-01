Visakhapatnam: Dockyard worker reaches out to less-privileged

Visakhapatnam: In times of the pandemic when pay cuts and job losses have become more common, Kaki Santosh Kumar continues to set 30 per cent of his salary to serve the destitute.

From providing blankets to pairs of clothes to the poor,helping the destitute clean and trimming their hair to serving food to them, feeding dogs to providing meals to children in shelter homes and slum areas, the 26-year-old has been doing a plenty of service activities for the past six years. Recently, his contribution to the needy made him gain a place in Champions of the Book of World Records.

Employed as a contract worker of the Naval Dockyard, the Malkapuram resident says that life's not free of struggles for him either. "I lost my father when I was in Class VII. After my father's death, my mother used to take care of me by selling vegetables. Unfortunately, I lost her too to cancer a year back," he shares.

Though he earns Rs 12,000 a month, Santosh Kumar says he is keen on serving the less-fortunate. "I could relate to their pain much better. My intention is to erase their suffering in whatever little manner possible from my side. Also, there is so much peace in giving," he concludes.