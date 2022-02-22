Visakhapatnam: DRM inspects Koraput, Rayagada section

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Anup Satpathy inspected the Koraput- Rayagada section of Waltair Division on Tuesday. Inspecting the stations and various establishments across the section, the DRM checked on the facilities.

Among others, Koraput, Lakshmipur Road and Rayagada stations were inspected by the DRM. During the inspection, he took stock of various amenities provided at the stations and examined the ongoing developmental activities.

Also, the DRM examined railway tracks, tunnels, bridges, curves, level crossings and manned railway gates.

As a part of the inspection, the DRM examined various registers, safety equipment and underlined the importance of focusing on adequate safety precautions, speed and punctuality of trains, loading performance, etc in the section. During the visit, Anup Satpathy was accompanied by a team of senior officials.