Visakhapatnam: DRM lauds Waltair Railway sports team

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava congratulated athletes of the Waltair Railway Athletic Academy on their meritorious performance in the recently concluded Andhra Pradesh Inter-District Athletic Championship.

Ayeesha Banu, Arunsaroja and Srilaxmi were among the team who showcased their outstanding capabilities in the event.

On Sunday, the DRM along with sports members of Railway joint sports officer Mahesh Maddireddy, assistant sports officer Harinath appreciated the players who took part in the inter-district event in Guntur.