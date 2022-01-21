Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway decides to resume general tickets in 1trains from today

  • Menu
Waltair Railway Division Senior DCM AK Tripathi said in a statement that the East Coast Railway had taken steps to resume the issue of general tickets on the respective trains. He said that the general traveling tickets will be available at the General Counters at all stations from the 21st of this month.

The trains Raigad – Guntur (17244) Expresse, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada (12717) Ratnachal Express, Visakhapatnam – Guntur (17240) Simhadri Express, Visakhapatnam – Lingampally (12805) Janmabhoomi will have general coaches and tickets will be issued for today.

It is learned that the General tickets due to covid and introduced reservation for all classes to contain the spread of virus.

