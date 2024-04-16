Visakhapatnam: Election campaign picks up in wards

Visakhapatnam : People will teach a befitting lesson to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in this elections as he had put an end to delivering pension to senior citizens at their doorstep by complaining about volunteer system introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Election Commission, said YSRCP Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

Visiting Ward No 2 in Bheemili as part of his poll campaign on Monday, Srinivasa Rao said that Naidu could not digest the reforms brought out by the Chief Minister in various sectors and hence he is trying to block initiatives taken by the YSRCP government, he criticised. As part of his campaign that reached 27 days, YSRCP Bheemunipatnam MLA Srinivasa Rao visited Ward No 2 and interacted with locals on Monday. He exhorted them to make the right choice of voting for the YSRCP and ensure that the schemes continue to be implemented.

In Visakhapatnam West constituency, Elamanchili Municipal chairperson and sister of YSRCP West constituency candidate Adari Anand Kumar Pilla Rama Kumari pointed out that the TDP is making promises that could never be met.

Campaigning at Kunchamamba Colony, Gollapalem and Old Sriharipuram, she assured that Anand Kumar will revamp the drainage systems, compound walls, roads that are in bad condition in the area once he comes to power. She appealed to people to extend support to Anand Kumar and make him win with a huge majority in the constituency.

Apart from extending support to her brother in the ensuing elections, the municipal chairperson appealed to people to vote for the YSRCP Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi in 2024 polls. “If Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy comes to power again, the state would witness transformation,” she said. Rama Kumari was accompanied by YSRCP leaders.