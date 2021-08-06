Visakhapatnam : Eminent scientist Chauhan appointed GITAM Chancellor

Visakhapatnam : Noted genetic engineering and biotechnology scientist and University Grants Commission former chairman Padma Shri awardee Virander Singh Chauhan has been appointed as Chancellor to GITAM Deemed to be University.

He will now replace noted philosopher K Ramakrishna Rao who served as Chancellor of the institution for the past 11 years.

GITAM president M Sribharath handed over the appointment letter to the new Chancellor Dr. Chauhan at his residence in New Delhi here on Thursday. Dr Chauhan is known for his contributions towards developing a recombinant vaccine for malaria.

An alumnus of Delhi University, Dr Chauhan began his career at St Stephen's College. He then went to Oxford on a Rhodes scholarship.

He began teaching at IIT Kanpur in 1982 before starting work as a senior scientist with a UN organisation, the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, in 1988, he went on to serve as a director in the same organization for 16 years.

As the Executive Chairman of NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) for six years, he constantly stressed on inculcating a strong ethical framework in India's academic environment and empowering women in all fields for the nation's growth. Also, Dr Chauhan was the Chairman of UGC (University Grants Commission) for a period of one year.