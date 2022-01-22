Visakhapatnam: Except uneven roads, Parvathi Nagar is free of hassles

Visakhapatnam: Close to the National Highway-16 of Marripalem, Parvathi Nagar is where over 250 families reside.



Maintenance of drainage system in the neighbourhood is quite good. However, during VIP visits, the sanitation staff assigned for the colony will be deputed to other places. Barring those days, the drainage maintenance in the locality, residents say, is satisfactory.

Like several other colonies, the roads pose a picture of neglect at Parvathi Nagar. After laying UGD pipeline works, the roads were unevenly closed, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

This apart, emptied liquor bottles and plastic waste were often strewn along the roads of the colony. Residents say that sanitation is another area of focus which could be improved in the locality.

A dug-up road in the colony



The three-decade-old colony has no community hall or a temple or a park. However, these facilities are available in neighbouring localities. "Because of which we are not feeling left out as we could use the park and community hall located close to our colony," says Ganapathi Rao, a resident of the colony.

The roads that were laid years before are now in a bad condition. People in the locality demand repair works to be taken up in various stretches of the area. Despite its proximity to the National Highway, the colony has a number of independent houses.

Plastic and emptied liquor bottles strewn on the road

The colony is sparsely dotted with group houses and apartment complexes. People here say that there is no water problem in the area. "Except the road repair works, there is no major issues in the colony. Seasonal diseases register less in the locality as drainage maintenance is comparatively good," says M Raja Rao, another resident.