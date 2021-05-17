Visakhapatnam: Facilities to be improved at Ramakrishnapuram crematorium

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari directed the authorities concerned to improve facilities at Ramakrishnapuram crematorium with immediate effect.

Ramakrishnapuram crematorium was declared as designated crematorium for Covid-19 fatalities by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

On Monday, the Mayor visited the burial ground and inspected works being carried out there. She directed the engineering authorities to construct additional platforms for the cremation and improve required infrastructure.

Authorities were instructed to provide water facilities, streetlights and display the price chart fixed by the GVMC for the cremation.

Concerned authorities were directed to arrange a locker facility for storing the ashes and appoint two work inspectors for a shift-wise supervision.

Some of the locals were raising objections to the cremation of Covid bodies and the staff requested police to provide security at the burial ground for carrying out cremation in a smooth manner.

GVMC SE Samson Raju, Executive Engineer Shankara Rao, Deputy EE Vamsi and AEE Appaji accompanied the Mayor to the burial ground.