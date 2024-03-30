Visakhapatnam: Freight loading at waltair hits 75 mt

Visakhapatnam: A record of 22.88 MT, mainly iron ore was loaded in the Kothavalasa–Kirandul line which is 22.4 per cent higher than last year.

While 20.66 MT was loaded at Visakhapatnam Port, 17.75 MT was loaded at Adani Gangavaram Port. Visakhapatnam Steel Plant contributed 4.19 million tonnes which is 16.7 per cent higher than the last year.

The record crossed a magical figure of 75 MT of freight on March 26, touching the highest ever loading of 75.64 MT. This significant increase over last fiscal year’s loading of 69.6 MT, despite facing several challenges, including natural calamities, reflects the division’s robust growth trajectory.

As Waltair Division, East Coast Railway registered an exceptional financial performance of Rs 10,000 crore in the current fiscal year, enabling unprecedented achievement in freight loading, beating all previous records. Commodity-wise, coal and coke had a major chunk at 25.29 MT, followed by iron ore at 22.53 MT, bauxite at 5.52 MT, alumina 3.77 MT, iron and steel at 3.02 MT and loading of other goods such as slag, caustic soda, gypsum and container traffic increased by 23.7 percent by contributing 12.30 MT.

Expressing delight over the division’s outstanding performance, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad said, “Such achievements were made possible through coordinated efforts, strategic planning, efficient operation management and close collaboration with freight customers. The new record underscores our commitment towards operational excellence.”