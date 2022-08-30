Visakhapatnam: Ganesh puja peripherals get home-delivered

Visakhapatnam: Gone are the days when people had to go to far-off places to shop for leaves (patri), flowers, umbrellas, mandapam and other accessories required to perform Ganesh puja.

However, in the digital era, 'convenience' takes precedence over all else and one need not sweat it out for such a collection as the entire set of puja peripherals could now get home-delivered.

From eco-friendly seed-embedded Ganesh idols to Gowri-Ganesh statues, biodegradable clay idols to assorted patris, fresh fruits to palavelli and a set of cotton wicks, the list of options appears to be plenty and is just a click away.

Making the process of performing puja during Ganesh Chaturthi much easier, entrepreneurs have come up with tailored options. And social media platforms have been widely used to draw the attention of the devotees.

A customised kit containing A to Z of Ganesh puja is being home-delivered for Rs.525.

Besides, a few vendors in the market offer festival packages. "These days, people prefer to save time and avoid crowds which becomes inevitable during the last-minute purchases. Also, with less time at their disposal, customers order for a set of puja stuff to get home-delivered for Ganesh Chaturthi," says D Jagannadh of Retos App that offers puja packages.

A few operators find it an opportunity to go the extra mile. Empowering women belonging to economically weaker sections, Yegna Enterprises engage a host of women in making tailored puja packages. "Most of the women engaged for the purpose lost their livelihoods during Covid-19 pandemic. In order to help them ease their financial stress, we provided them a platform in the venture. Right from hand-picking the patris to tailoring the hampers based on customers' choice, they chip in every activity," explains M Yegna Priya, who has been taking orders for puja packages for the past three years.

With the presence of NRI parents increasing in the city, the demand for home-delivered festival accessories and puja items has seen a steady rise in recent times.