Visakhapatnam: GBAT to be held in 80 cities across nation

Visakhapatnam : The all India level admission test GBAT-2024 (GITAM MBA Admission Test-2024) of GITAM School of Business is scheduled on March 24th in 80 cities across India. The test is held for MBA admissions, informed School of Business Dean Prof Raja Pappu here on Wednesday.

Briefing about the GBAT, Prof Raja Pappu said the institution is offering an MBA programme in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses with seven specialisations in accounting and finance, international business, organisational development and human resources, information systems, marketing, operations and supply chain and entrepreneurship.

He further informed that the institution’s Visakhapatnam campus is launching MBA Healthcare and Hospital Management in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) to provide a robust academic experience and ample industry exposure for our students.

GBAT comprises 200 questions, including language comprehension, mathematics, intelligence and critical reasoning, Indian and global environment and data analysis. The admissions into the programme will be based on student performance in GBAT and personal interview score.

Business School dean announced that the institution is offering scholarships for meritorious students along with scholarships such as alumni, sibling, employee and need-based. Highlighting the advantages of pursuing Business School in the institution, the dean said the school integrated 50 percent of Harvard Business School case studies in the MBA course and workshops to widen the horizons of the students. The state-of-the-art facilities on the campus, including theatre-style classrooms, collaboration spaces, Bloomberg and NSE Labs, high-end analytics lab and venture development centre and incubation facilities turn out to be an added advantage for the students.