Visakhapatnam: Gear up to face challenges ahead, HPCL staff told

x

As part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, V Ratan Raj, Executive Director – HPCL Visakh Refinery, hoisted the national flag in the refinery premises and received the guard of honour from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) of Visakh Refinery unit led by deputy commandant Vinod Bisht.

Speaking on the occasion, Ratan Raj spoke on the competition in the present economic scenario and the stringent measures that are required to compete and stand out in the years ahead in oil sector. He also made a mention of various measures taken by team VR to combat Covid-19.

K Nagesh, head – HR proposed welcome address. P Veerabhadra Rao, ED-VRMP, V S Shetty, ED-HR, R Ramakrishnan, CGM (I/c)-Operations, Somasundar, CGM-MP, G Rama, CGM-Materials, K Sengupta, CGM-Finance, G U Narasimhulu, CGM-Projects, Ch Ratnakara Rao, CGM-Operations, P K Chattopadhyay, CGM-Projects, P Venkatanarayana, CGM-Maintenance, A T Naidu, CGM (TS), senior officials of Visakh Refinery, union office-bearers and CISF staff graced the occasion adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines.

