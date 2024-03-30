Visakhapatnam: Girl student allegedly commits suicide

Visakhapatnam: A girl student studying diploma first year in a private college at Kommadi allegedly committed suicide in Visakhapatnam and died on Friday.

The student reportedly attempted suicide by jumping from the hostel terrace on Thursday night. She was rushed to a hospital and died on Friday, succumbing to serious injuries.

Based on the text messages sent to her parents and sibling, it is learnt that the student went through trauma as she mentioned that she was a victim sexual harassment at the campus.

She mentioned in her messages that she was harassed by the staff and faculty of the college. Although she tried her level best to bring the issue to the notice of the faculty, she expressed disappointment that they failed to extend support to her as she was threatened against taking the issue to the police station.

The student also said in the texts that the perpetrators threatened her that her personal photos would be uploaded on social media platforms if she tried to leak the matter.

The student hinted in the text messages that she was not alone in the college who was going through such harassment but there were several other girls going through similar situations. She apologised to her parents for taking the extreme step as she said in the text that she had no other choice and it was through her alleged suicide she wanted to bring the harassment to light.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a lorry rammed into a few vehicles at the signal point of Lankelapalem junction following a brake failure.

The vehicles collided with one another as the lorry rammed losing control over them.

About nine persons were reported to be injured in the incident.

They were getting treated in a hospital. Of them, the condition of one person is said to be serious.